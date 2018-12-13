Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Metro Rail staff threaten to intensify stir

The employees also allege their pay rise was not on a par with executives. 

Published: 13th December 2018 01:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Metro (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: More than 250 employees of Chennai Metro Rail have threatened to intensify their strike after officials suspended seven employees for allegedly questioning the contract system wherein it is said a huge amount of public money is being paid to middlemen contractors to hire employees.

An employee belonging to Chennai Metro Rail Employees Union told Express that Chennai Metro Rail is hiring employees on a contract basis at a monthly cost of Rs 65,000, while the permanent employees are paid only Rs 25,000.

“What is more agonising is that a contract employee gets only Rs 15,000 as salary. The seven employees questioned why Rs 50,000 was being paid to the middlemen contractor. This incensed officials who suspended seven of our employees” said a staff.

“We are demanding that the suspension be revoked or else we will intensify the strike,” the employees said. Currently, the strike is being conducted in such a way that rail operations are not affected, he said.

When Express contacted Chennai Metro Rail spokesman, he said the seven officials were suspended as they had gone against the company policies. 

The employees also allege their pay rise was not on a par with executives. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
The bride, Isha Ambani, Ivy League-educated daughter of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and the groom, Anand Piramal, son of industrialist Ajay Piramal got married Wednesday in the grandest ceremonies the world has ever witnessed costing about USD 100 million. (Photo: AP)
SEE PICTURES | Wedding of the year in every sense - Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal hitched
A high-speed train hit a railway engine and crashed into a pedestrian overpass at a station in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday, killing 9 people and injuring more than 40 others. (Photo | AP)
Turkey train crash leaves 9 dead, several injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp