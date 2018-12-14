Chennai: Elderly woman killed as speeding MTC bus collides head-on with cab on Beach Road

Jayanthi Pawar By

Express News Service

In a head-on collision between an MTC bus and a cab on Kamarajar Salai, a 70-year-old woman was killed and two others were critically injured on Friday. This is the second such accident on the same stretch in the last two days as an Innova car and auto collided head-on on Wednesday.

According to the police, the accident took place around 10.30am on Friday near Kannagi Statue when a speeding MTC bus (route no. 109) headed towards Broadway tried to overtake another MTC bus. This bus then collided with the cab coming in the opposite lane which was heading towards Mylapore with two passengers, Hemavathi and her 24-year-old grand-daughter Anandavalli.

“The girl’s father who booked the cab for the duo got worried as they were not responding to calls even after it showed on his phone that the trip was complete. Half an hour later he got to know about the accident,” said police personnel from Anna Square Traffic Investigation Team.

The accident had caused a severe traffic jam on this stretch which lasted for about 30 mins. Because of this, the ambulance couldn’t reach the spot. The driver and two passengers who were critically injured were then rushed to Royapettah Government Hospital. But on the way, Hemavathi succumbed to her injuries and was declared dead on arrival by doctors while the other two are undergoing treatment said police.

The bus driver who fled from the scene has been identified as Rajendran by the police who have registered a case for negligent driving.

The granddaughter Anandavalli who sustained minor injuries in the accident has been discharged. The driver identified as 31-year-old Venkatesh, however, is critical and is undergoing treatment.