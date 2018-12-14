Need to use digital technology for better health care: Infosys co-founder

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: There is an urgent need to make use of latest digital technologies in solving the problems in the healthcare sector and other necessary sectors, said K Dinesh, co-founder of Infosys. He stressed that as the healthcare sector was suffering from a plethora of problems, especially shortage of manpower, with widespread use of digital disruption, things can be made better. He added that digital technology had the power to change the future of the world. Digital healthcare facilities can allow dissemination of specialised knowledge among the medical community through advanced networks.

“With use of technology, we can ensure better healthcare services to our people and can also find solutions to varied problems in the country,” said Dinesh. He was speaking on the sidelines of an event organized by FICCI on ‘Digital disruption and transformation summit’, on Thursday.

Speaking at the event, Dr Velan, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, TRIL Infopark, called for skill development for using digital technology. He said the country’s infrastructure development depended heavily on automation and other technological innovations happening from time to time, and digital disruption can help accelerate the country’s economic growth in so many ways. “The realty sector has gained a lot after the use of digital technology, which was not the case some 10 years ago. The sector was disorganised at that point in time,” said Velan.

In his theme address, Rajaram V, Convenor, Technology Panel, FICCI TNSC, said that automation had taken over the physical and virtual worlds, adding new value to human life in all possible ways.Ar Rm Arun, Chairman, FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council, urged entrepreneurs to make fullest use of the digital disruption revolution taking place in the country.

“The space organisation ISRO has made things possible for taking internet connectivity to remote villages in the country. This has happened because of the country embracing new technologies available in various areas,” said Arun. The event was organized by FICCI to provide an insight and platform to the entrepreneurs about the latest trends and opportunities in automation and digital disruption.