Home Cities Chennai

40 students get philately scholarships

 In a bid to nurture young philatelists, Department of Posts will be offering scholarships to 40 projects by students selected from various schools across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Published: 15th December 2018 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : In a bid to nurture young philatelists, Department of Posts will be offering scholarships to 40 projects by students selected from various schools across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.The philately scholarship scheme Deen Dayal SPARSH Yojana (Scholarship for Promotion of Aptitude and Research in Stamps as a Hobby) was launched last year for generating interest regarding philately amongst students. 

Totally, 32,818 students of Standards VI to IX with good academic record and having a Philately Deposit Account or is a member of Philately Club at their school participated in the written quiz for Deen Dayal SPARSH Yojana. A total of 171 students were shortlisted to submit a philately project. Of these, 40 projects were selected for `6,000 scholarship per annum.

Last year, being the first year, 629 students participated while this year, the response was overwhelming with participation of 32,818 students, the department said.Students presented projects on varied subjects ranging from agriculture, musical instruments, dances of India, railways, Mahatma Gandhi, Olympics, birds and festivals of India. 

The selected project works were displayed at the awards venue.M Sampath, Chief Postmaster General, Tamil Nadu Circle, distributed the scholarships and certificates to the award winners at a function here on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp