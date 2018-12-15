Chennai: Two more dead dogs found in Cooum river

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after six dead dogs were found on the banks of the Cooum river, two more dog carcasses were fished out from the Mackay's Garden stretch by members of the Almighty Adoption Centre on Saturday, making the number of dog carcasses found to eight.

"We found the bodies floating in the river and will continue searching because locals say more dogs are missing," said Sai Vignesh, the founder of the adoption centre. The carcasses were sent to the Madras Veterinary College in Vepery for post-mortem after informing the local police, he added.

Officials from the Chennai Corporation said that workers from the civic body will comb the river stretch for more bodies.

"We have sent the bodies to the Madras Veterinary College and are awaiting the post-mortem results," said a senior official of the health department.

Locals have suspected poisoning of the dogs by a local politician after he was allegedly seen feeding the dogs. However, the cause of the deaths will be confirmed only after the Madras Veterinary College

release the autopsy report in a few days time