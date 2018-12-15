Home Cities Chennai

CUBE vies for tender to prepare project report on Grid of Road network expansion

It is learnt that CUBE has asked TNUIFSL to relax the criteria for participating in the tender.

Published: 15th December 2018 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI :  Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras’s Centre for Urbanisation, Buildings and Environment (CUBE), one of the Centres of Excellence for Tamil Nadu government, is vying to prepare the project report for second phase of development of Grid of Road Network plan for Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA). This comes as Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) is scouting for consultants to prepare project report for development of Grid of Road Network Plan for 143 villages in CMA  under the second phase.

Sources said Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited (TNUIFSL) has been hired to appoint consultant to formulate and evolve an efficient Grid of Road network plan providing better connectivity and access to major arterial and sub arterial roads along Outer Ring Road and fast-growing areas in southern sector of CMA. However, the hitch is the pre-qualification criterion which stipulates a minimum of five years experience with two similar assignments. 

It is learnt that CUBE has asked TNUIFSL to relax the criteria for participating in the tender. Sources said the tender stressed on the need for minimum criteria of experience of three such assignments in the last five years and CUBE has requested for a waiver.

However, a top CMDA official told Express that CUBE can participate in the tender process.
The CUBE is being modelled on the lines of General Services Administration of United States and got the administrative approval of the State government to establish it at Indian Institute of Technology, Madras.
CUBE is registered under the Societies Act with funding support worth `10 crore from Tamil Nadu Housing Board, CMDA, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and Municipal  Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Department.

It has a 12-member governing body headed by IIT Madras Director Bhaskar Ramamurthi, who is its chairman. It has also nominees from State finance, housing and urban development and  municipal administration and water supply departments, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board,   IIT professors as well as technocrats.

Qualification criteria
The criterion to participate in the tender is that the company should have five-year experience with two similar assignments. However, it is likely to be relaxed for  the CMDA, sources said

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp