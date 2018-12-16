Teachers, students, protest DB Jain College's decision to become self-finananced

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Association of University Teachers (AUT), on Saturday, along with teachers and students from DB Jain College, a government-aided arts and science college in Thoraipakkam, protested against the management’s decision to privatise education.

The college management is keen on giving up government aid and become a self-financing institution. In order to demand self-financed stream’s fee from aided stream students, the college has kept aided teaching posts vacant in the college.

“Either a special officer must be appointed to administer the college, or the government should take over the college entirely. The college’s move amounts to betrayal of the public’s trust,” said P Shanthi, president of AUT.

The DB Jain College, an A grade NAAC-accredited institution, has over 3,800 students. The college must seek the government’s nod to even discontinue a course. “How can it convert the college into an self-financing one,” asked AUT general secretary N Shettu.