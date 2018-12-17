Nine arrested for ransacking TASMAC bar in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nine persons were arrested on Saturday allegedly in connection with ransacking of a TASMAC bar at Nerkundram.

Police said S Vadivelu (35) was working as a supervisor at a TASMAC shop on Reddy Street. On Friday night when he was about to close the outlet, one Raju demanded liquor. Vadivelu denied. Raju picked a quarrel with him and left.

On Saturday he returned with eight others and allegedly ransacked the bar. The men broke furniture and food vessels and assaulted the supervisor, said a police officer.

Based on a complaint, Koyambedu police registered a case and arrested Raju (28), R Prithviraj (24), A Arun (28), R Boopathiraj (27), J Samuel (21), D Praveen Kumar (24), R Arun (22), M Prasanna (19) and P Yogiraj (21), all of Nerkundram. They were later remanded to judicial custody.