Home Cities Chennai

IIT-M to partner with digital firm Thales to design processors

IIT Madras researchers recently designed, fabricated and booted up India’s first indigenously-developed RISC-V Microprocessor — ‘Shakti’.

Published: 17th December 2018 10:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

One of the most important objectives of the project is to design a SHAKTI RISC-V processor

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Indian Institute of Technology - Madras (IIT-M) has collaborated with Thales, a French multinational company that designs and builds electrical systems, to produce processors with high global safety standards, said a statement from the institute on Monday. Thales and IIT-M have planned to take up joint research programmes in areas such as aerospace, space, transportation, security and defence. One of the most important objectives of the project is to design a SHAKTI RISC-V processor, with the highest safety-critical standards, the statement said.

Thales will draw on its expertise in the security and dependability of critical embedded systems to establish the best security practices for hardware development, the statement said adding, “The ultimate objective is to improve the security and dependability of the Internet of Things (IoT) devices, embedded systems and machine learning implementations.”

IIT Madras researchers recently designed, fabricated and booted up India’s first indigenously-developed RISC-V Microprocessor — ‘Shakti’. The Shakti family of processors are targeted for mobile computing devices, embedded low power wireless systems and networking systems besides reducing reliance on imported microprocessors in communications and defence sectors. The microprocessor is on par with international standards.

Lead researcher, Prof Kamakoti Veezhinathan, Reconfigurable Intelligent Systems Engineering (RISE) Laboratory, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Madras, said, “With the advent of more and more safety critical systems adopting electronics hardware for intricate control and monitoring, fault-tolerance and security features are of prime importance in next-generation processors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp