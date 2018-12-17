Inclusive play park at Santhome now open to public

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The sensory park, which is the city’s first inclusive play space, aimed to help children with disabilities be a part of the play experience, was opened to the public on Monday. The park, spanning an area of 1,500 sq m, is divided into three zones according to age groups of the children, keeping in mind the evolving play needs of each age group.

Constructed at a cost of `1.3 crore, the project was undertaken by the City Corporation and Smart City Ltd with the Disability Rights Alliance, Kilikili, a trust formed by parents of children with special needs and CityWorks, an architectural firm. On Monday, a group of children from neighbouring schools visited the park in Santhome adjoining the State Resource Centre for Inclusive Education and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan.

“A differently abled girl who uses a wheelchair really enjoyed the merry-go-round. It was perhaps her first experience on a merry-go-round,” said Kavitha Krishnamoorthy, managing trustee of Kilikili. A herb garden, aimed to kindle the children’s sense of smell also finds a place in the playground along with a sensory pathway in the shape of an ‘8’, made of material with different textures such as pebbles, sand and artificial turf. Table games such as aadupuliyatam, kattamvilayattu and snakes and ladders are also available. The park was inaugurated by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.