Home Cities Chennai

Inclusive play park at Santhome now open to public

The sensory park, which is the city’s first inclusive play space, aimed to help children with disabilities be a part of the play experience, was opened to the public on Monday.

Published: 17th December 2018 10:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

The park is located at 82, 4th Trust Link Street, Mullima Nagar, Santhome, Raja Annamalai Puram  Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The sensory park, which is the city’s first inclusive play space, aimed to help children with disabilities be a part of the play experience, was opened to the public on Monday. The park, spanning an area of 1,500 sq m, is divided into three zones according to age groups of the children, keeping in mind the evolving play needs of each age group. 

Constructed at a cost of `1.3 crore, the project was undertaken by the City Corporation and Smart City Ltd with the Disability Rights Alliance, Kilikili, a trust formed by parents of children with special needs and CityWorks, an architectural firm. On Monday, a group of children from neighbouring schools visited the park in Santhome adjoining the State Resource Centre for Inclusive Education and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan. 

“A differently abled girl who uses a wheelchair really enjoyed the merry-go-round. It was perhaps her first experience on a merry-go-round,” said Kavitha Krishnamoorthy, managing trustee of Kilikili. A herb garden, aimed to kindle the children’s sense of smell also finds a place in the playground along with a sensory pathway in the shape of an ‘8’, made of material with different textures such as pebbles, sand and artificial turf. Table games such as aadupuliyatam, kattamvilayattu and snakes and ladders are also available. The park was inaugurated by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp