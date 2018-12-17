Cyclone Phethai chills Chennai with strong winds but brings little rain

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The dark clouds from Sunday afternoon brought Chennai little in the way of rainfall, but strong winds and a sharp drop in temperature were Cyclone Phethai’s gifts to the city.

The cyclone, which is expected to cross the Andhra coast on Monday afternoon, caused a drop in maximum temperature in Nungambakkam by 3.9 degrees Celsius below normal of 29 degrees, and 3.5 degrees Celcius below normal in Meenambakkam.

The city also saw strong gusts and areas close to the coast saw dust-storm like disturbances. The sea was very rough with high waves.

But Chennai was unlucky as far as rainfall was concerned. With just a fortnight left for the end of the North East monsoon season and no big rainfall-fed system expected, the city is staring at a huge rainfall deficit.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department, on Sunday, issued a wind warning for north Tamil Nadu for the second consecutive day. A bulletin said wind speed of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail along and off the north TN and Puducherry coast on Monday.

The storm is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Sunday night and will pass through TN coast heading north-northwestwards and cross the AP coast near Kakinada during Monday afternoon. However, due to unfavourable environmental conditions, it is likely to weaken slightly before landfall and cross the coast as a cyclonic storm.

