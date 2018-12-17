Home Cities Chennai

Cyclone Phethai chills Chennai with strong winds but brings little rain

The dark clouds from Sunday afternoon brought Chennai little in the way of rainfall, but strong winds and a sharp drop in temperature were Cyclone Phethai’s gifts to the city.

Published: 17th December 2018 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 05:31 AM

Plastic bags and garbage flying in the street of Kasimedu on Sunday. | (Martin Louis | EPS)

By Express News Service

The cyclone, which is expected to cross the Andhra coast on Monday afternoon, caused a drop in maximum temperature in Nungambakkam by 3.9 degrees Celsius below normal of 29 degrees, and 3.5 degrees Celcius below normal in Meenambakkam.

The city also saw strong gusts and areas close to the coast saw dust-storm like disturbances. The sea was very rough with high waves.

But Chennai was unlucky as far as rainfall was concerned. With just a fortnight left for the end of the North East monsoon season and no big rainfall-fed system expected, the city is staring at a huge rainfall deficit.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department, on Sunday, issued a wind warning for north Tamil Nadu for the second consecutive day. A bulletin said wind speed of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail along and off the north TN and Puducherry coast on Monday.

The storm is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Sunday night and will pass through TN coast heading north-northwestwards and cross the AP coast near Kakinada during Monday afternoon. However, due to unfavourable environmental conditions, it is likely to weaken slightly before landfall and cross the coast as a cyclonic storm.   

Chennai faces huge deficit

Chennai faces a massive rainfall deficit from the North East Monsoon this year. ‘Phethai’ was expected to bring heavy showers to the city, but Sunday remained mostly dry.

Comments(1)

  • Guest
    It is high time the people of Chennai take initiatives to conserve water instead of depending entirely on the government to overcome the water crisis. One of the biggest mistakes that the civic authorities make is allowing rampant construction of multi-storeyed apartments in place of individual houses - the city is growing vertically
    13 hours ago reply
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
