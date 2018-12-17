Home Cities Chennai

Ready to get on this runway to retirement?

There are certain fields that Muraly and Vibhu feel more people need to take into account before retirement.

Published: 17th December 2018 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

The workshop was targeted towards individuals between the age group 35-55

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With changing times, more people have started opting for an early retirement — either to follow their dream occupation or goals, or due to job-related strains within their chosen industry. To help such individuals, financial consultants ‘ithought’ held a workshop titled Runway to Retirement at their offices in Anna Salai on December 15.

According to Gayathri Muraly and Samyuktha Vibhu, the financial planners who hosted the workshop, the reason for early retirements was due to the changing opinions on retirement itself. “With job security in certain sectors such as the IT sector being uncertain, a lot of people are thinking of retiring early. With more opportunities, many want to do something less traditional. In the current environment, all of that is possible,” said Muraly, adding that stress is another large reason of early retirements.

The workshop was a part of their weekly workshops on financial education, and was targeted towards individuals between the age group 35-55, as many people are interested in retiring before 50. One such individual is 44-year-old Vasu Devan, an IT professional, who was present at the workshop. “I want to travel and learn music after retirement. However, I want to be able to leave my job with financial options. This workshop has been a wake-up call because I need to think more long term with respect to my planning. I must account not only for money that I need but for the additional expenses as well,” he said.

The workshop recommended balancing capital and managing debt in a long-term manner. Additionally, the workshop recommended taking healthcare risks into account and structuring outflows, all while recommending that participants look at investments and closure of debt before retirement.

There are certain fields that Muraly and Vibhu feel more people need to take into account before retirement. “A lot of people forget how important insurance is, be it life or health insurance. It can make or break your retirement plans. It is a cushion if something sudden and unexpected would happen,” said Muraly, adding that early investments are also crucial.

Recommendation

People should focus more on asset allocation earlier as the later they wait, the more difficult it will be to re-balance assets

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Sikhs in New York protest the visit of Road Transport Minister Kamal Nath for his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. AP
1984 anti-Sikh Riots: Sajjan Kumar gets life imprisonment
Gallery
Adivi Sesh, who moved to India less than a decade ago, is today one of the most promising Telugu actors we have. An underrated, critically acclaimed Telugu actor, director, and screenwriter, Sesh is considered to be one of the most experimental performers
Happy birthday Adivi Sesh! Here is all you need to know about the underrated Telugu actor
Catriona Elisa Gray from Philippines was crowned Miss Universe 2018 at a gala ceremony, where representatives from South Africa and Venezuela secured the first runner-up and second runner-up spots. (Photo: AP)
Catriona Elisa Gray of Philippines crowned Miss Universe 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp