Truck catches fire on Chennai-Bengaluru highway, driver charred to death

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old man was charred to death after the mini truck he was in suddenly went up in flames on Chennai-Bengaluru highway on Saturday night. The incident happened around 9.45 pm a few minutes after it was parked near Palanjur.

“Since the mini truck suddenly caught fire, shocked passers-by alerted police and tried to put out the flames. However, the vehicle was completely gutted and the driver was charred to death," a police officer said.

The deceased was identified as G Adikesavan of Otteri.

On information, Nasarathpet police recovered Adikesavan’s body and sent it to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

After the deceased’s parents and the vehicle owner were informed, the samples from the vehicle were sent for analysis to ascertain the cause of the fire.