VSSC unveils Feast software made to be used in rockets

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre unveiled ‘Feast’ software, a finite element analysis tool at Panimalar Engineering College’s Third National Finite Element Developers’ session on Sunday, a college release said.

The Indian made Feast Software is utilised in the country’s rockets. A total of 400 scientists, including 250-300 from ISRO, and 1500 students, took part in NAFED 2018 along with entrepreneurs and scholars.