Weaving strings of melody

My debut in the Margazhi season was at Sri Krishna Gana Sabha on December 31, 2004.

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
CHENNAI: My debut in the Margazhi season was at Sri Krishna Gana Sabha on December 31, 2004. I played for VR Raghav Krishna, a very talented vocalist and son of violinist Vidwan VV Ravi. I vividly remember the date because I had gone to his house on December 26, 2004 morning, the day of tsunami, and to top it all he lived in Santhome near the beach. Regardless of the risk involved, the rehearsal took place. I was more concerned to save my face at the concert than saving my life. Looking back, it makes me laugh even now,” reminisces violinist Raghul Ravichandran. He does not like one musician in specific. The fact that he gets to attend several concerts and also an opportunity to perform with different artistes on stage makes his Margazhi season vibrant and special.

Raghul is the seniormost disciple of violin maestro Sangeetha Kalanidhi M Chandrasekaran. Raghul started learning music at the age of seven in Kolkata from Vasantha Kannan and had the privilege of learning music from Sangita Bhooshanam late OV Subramanaiam. With a post-graduation degree in Maths, Raghul is currently pursuing research in music and Sanskrit. “Music pays you really really well regardless of the quality of music you perform. We are earning on par, if not more, with any professional our age. The money and fame are byproducts but the greater result is the satisfaction and irreplaceable ecstasy while performing. Concerts are happening throughout the year across the globe. We’re occupied most of the time,” said Raghul.

Music has opened up a lot of emotions in Raghul that he never knew existed. It has made him sensitive, helped his inward journey, and the constant search for perfection in music is now his quest. “An interesting feedback from a rasika was that he wanted to buy me because he loved my music. I attribute my success to my gurus Vasantha Kannan, P Govindarajan, Mohan Chandrasekaran and OV Subramaniam PB Shrirangachari sir for their insights into music and their encouragement to take up music as a life’s purpose,” he said.

The artiste feels that learning from recordings is secondary to learning directly for years from the same guru in a gurukulam. It is a slow process but there’s a personal connect. “My dream is to be able to play with as much vigour and enthusiasm throughout my life. And I consider myself lucky not to be in social media despite its flip side. My friends update,” he says. His aspirations start and end in music.

Upcoming performances

Raghul Ravichandran will be performing on December 17 at The Music Academy from 4 to 6.30 pm; on December 18 at Bharat Kalachar at 6 pm and on December 20 at Indian Fine Arts Society at 7 pm.

