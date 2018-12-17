When scrap turned to art

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI: Revive, reuse and recycle has been the catchphrase for several budding artists in the recent days. For a change, the men in blue at Hyundai Motor India Limited elevated up-cycling to a new level through their second edition exhibition titled Scrap to Artifacts 2.0. The first edition in 2017 was titled Scrap to Sculpture.

The raw materials behind these artworks are nothing but routine factory scrap like metal sheets, conveyor frames, bolts, pipes, wires and bearings sourced from their manufacturing unit. A total of 20 teams from the Hyundai manufacturing unit at Sriperambadur participated and 26 models were displayed. “A team can have an individual or maximum of five members. The participation has increased from 12 to 20 in the last one year. We gave a two-week preparation time for our employees. People who came last year were surprised to see artistic inclination behind engineering minds,” a Hyundai spokesperson said. The company has been creating models from scrap since 1998 during Ayudha Pooja.

This edition will have miniatures and artefacts that are less than half a feet in height. Some of the interesting creations include a scale model of a tractor, a life replica of a fire-spitting dragon, animals like dragonfly and tortoise and various forms of transportation like a military tanker, helicopter, cars and bikes. Some thought-provoking artefacts were placed in their showrooms last year. The second edition underscores the culture of ‘waste not, want not’.

“This is the second time I am taking part. We have made a bike and helicopter, each 15 cm in length. In-house materials like bearing and scraps were used. Opportunities like these help break the monotony and helps in tapping our creative side,” said K Ramesh, an artist.

Reuse, reduce, and up-cycle

(The exhibits will be kept on display till the end of January 2019 at InKo centre, Adyar from 10 am to 6 pm)