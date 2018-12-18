Home Cities Chennai

Aavin to expand oldest Madhavaram dairy unit

The dairy plant at Madhavaram currently processes 3.5 lakh litres of milk per day but authorities have a proposal to expand its capacity to 10 lakh litres per day. 

Published: 18th December 2018 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : With an aim to reach out to more customers, the Aavin authorities have proposed to expand its oldest dairy at Madhavaram at a cost of Rs 140 crore. The dairy plant at Madhavaram currently processes 3.5 lakh litres of milk per day but authorities have a proposal to expand its capacity to 10 lakh litres per day. 

C.Kamaraj, managing director, Aavin said funds had been sought for the proposed project under Dairy Processing Infrastructure and Development Fund, which is provided by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

“We have plans to expand the capacity of the Madhavaram plant at a cost of `140 crore. Around 20 per cent of the project cost will be borne by us while we have plans to avail loan to meet the remaining 80 per cent,” he said.

The Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers Federation sells  milk under the brand name of Aavin. Madhavaram is the oldest dairy plant of Aavin, which was set up in the 1960s. Officials of Aavin said the brand is very popular and in order to meet the rising demand,there is an urgent need for upgrading the Madhavaram dairy unit.

“We will equip the Madhavaram unit with the latest state-of-the -art equipment such as modern refrigeration units and automatic milk processing units.

We hope to commence work on the project by next year and have plans to conclude the expansion work within 18 months,” added Kamaraj. 

He added that with expansion of the Madhavaram plant, they would be able to reach out to more  customers and enhance their market.

“We are very ambitious about the project as it will give a major boost to our income,” said Kamaraj.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp