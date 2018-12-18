Go for walk on Marina and monitor cleaning work, civic and police chiefs told by Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Commissioners of the Corporation of Chennai and Greater Chennai Police were orally directed, by the second bench of the HC, to go for a morning walk between 6am to 7am for a month to monitor cleaning work on Marina.

The bench of Justices Vineet Kothari and Anita Sumanth had directed the State government and Corporation to submit the applicable rules, regulations, terms and conditions in force or those in draft form and under active consideration to be issued to the hawkers carrying on business on the Marina.

Giving the direction on Monday, the bench also hoped that the authorities would expedite the framing of the rules and schemes and notify them as expeditiously as possible.

The government shall place on record details of the funds allocated for maintenance of the Marina till date and also details of the infrastructure to be created, the designs, plans including the allocation of land and funds in the said area, the bench added and posted the matter for Jan 10.