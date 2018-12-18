Home Cities Chennai

Go for walk on Marina and monitor cleaning work, civic and police chiefs told by Madras HC

Giving the direction on Monday, the bench also hoped that the authorities would expedite the framing of the rules and schemes and notify them as expeditiously as possible. 

Published: 18th December 2018 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Marina Beach (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Commissioners of the Corporation of Chennai and Greater Chennai Police were orally directed, by the second bench of the HC, to go for a morning walk between 6am to 7am for a month to monitor cleaning work on Marina.  

The bench of Justices Vineet Kothari and Anita Sumanth had directed the State government and Corporation to submit the applicable rules, regulations, terms and conditions in force or those in draft form and under active consideration to be issued to the hawkers carrying on business on the Marina.

Giving the direction on Monday, the bench also hoped that the authorities would expedite the framing of the rules and schemes and notify them as expeditiously as possible. 

The government shall place on record details of the funds allocated for maintenance of the Marina till date and also details of the infrastructure to be created, the designs, plans including the allocation of land and funds in the said area, the bench added and posted the matter for Jan 10.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp