My cat seeks Unusual attention

CHENNAI : If your cat is constantly pawing, meowing loudly, knocking things off shelves or doing the 8’s around your feet then she is definitely trying to get your attention. When done excessively, these behaviours can be annoying. Cats tend to be repetitive until they succeed in getting the attention from their humans. Some of them are naughty enough to cause destruction around the house, like scratching on furniture even though they have dedicated scratch posts.

In most cases, it is noted that the cats have learnt this trick to get attention over a period of time. If a particular antic does not get the required attention, they no longer pursue that. They keep trying to see what really draws your attention, and then repeat this every time they get needy.

The important thing to note here is it is your response that reinforces the particular unwanted behaviour in the cat. When you give in to her demands by either offering a treat or cuddling or petting her, you are encouraging the needy behaviour. Scolding or yelling at the cat is also not a solution. You are still giving her the attention that she seeks, albeit negative.

Take her to a vet to rule out any health or anxiety-related issues. Understand and assess to make sure you are spending sufficient quality time with her. If not, calling her an attention-seeker would be unfair. If she is a single cat in the house, consider adopting another cat that would suit her temperament and give her company.

Schedule specific times in the day for playing and petting. Cats appreciate routine, and if she recognises that there is a dedicated time for her play and cuddle, she will not disturb you any other time and wait for her ‘me’ time. If the attention is just for treats, then make sure the meal you feed her is sufficient and that she is not hungry. Feed her small portions more frequently thereby keeping her full and discouraging her cravings.