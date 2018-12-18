Nigerian among three held in Chennai for supplying synthetic drugs to pubs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A 30-year-old Nigerian was arrested on Saturday by the city police for distributing high-end drugs to the pubs at Porur and surrounding areas.

This comes four months after a techie was arrested in Thiruvanmiyur for procuring drugs such as Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) from dark web and distributing them among college students. Police said that they knew each other since they were the main suppliers of drugs in the city.

Based on a tip-off, the SRMC police secured K Kumaresan (26) and C Diwakar (33) of Maduravoyal on Friday. “They were in possession of 18 grams of cocaine, eight grams of MDMA and 10 grams of black meth. During an inquiry, they admitted to having received the banned drugs from a Nigerian from Bengaluru.

Later, the Ambattur Deputy Commissioner and his team laid a trap for the Nigerian and made orders for drugs through Kumaresan. On Sunday evening, when Kumaresan went to receive the contraband from the Nigerian near Osian Chlorophyl Apartment off Perungalathur-Maduravoyal bypass road, the team surrounded them and arrested the Nigerian,” said a police officer.

As many as 512 ecstasy tablets, a laptop, four mobile phones, a weighing machine and Rs 42,000 in cash were seized from him.The man was identified as C Chukwu Simon Obinna (30) from Abuja in Nigeria, who is in Bengaluru on employment visa.

Police said that his modus operandi is to supply the drugs to tourists in Goa and once they are addicted to the drugs, he makes them their suppliers and expands his business chain.

“That is how Kumaresan and Diwakar became part of the network,” said police.

Though Chukwu Simon Obinna claimed that he had procured the drugs from another person, police are investigating whether it is illegally imported from other countries or produced in the country itself.

“While cocaine is the most powerful of all and is consumed through nostrils, ecstasy tablets are in huge demand in city and are often misused in pubs to seduce women,” said the police officer.

Three arrested for beating man to death

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old history-sheeter, who was brutally attacked by a trio over a petty quarrel near Madhavaram bus terminus four days ago, died without responding to treatment on Monday. The police have arrested the suspects on murder charges.

The deceased, Vignesh (28), who has assault and robbery cases against him, picked up a quarrel with workers of an automobile service centre in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, demanding money under the influence of alcohol.

“He attacked one of the staff members, Amanullah, before leaving. After Amanullah complained to the shop owner, Mubarak, the two, along with another worker Rajkumar, went in search of Vignesh and found him near Madhavaram bus terminus. They attacked him brutally,” said the police officer.