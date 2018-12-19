Home Cities Chennai

Beach-Korukkupet third, fourth rail lines to be ready by February

When the project was proposed in 2011, it was estimated at a cost of `150 crore.

Works for third and fourth lines between Beach and Korukkupet moving at a fast pace between Royapuram and Old Washerment station. | (Ashwin Prasath | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The halt time of express and suburban trains in the Gummidipundi - Beach - Egmore section will soon come down with the Railways gearing up to complete 3rd and 4th line between Beach and Korukkupet, by February next year. 

The 4.2 km-3rd and 4th line between Beach and Korukkupet, was part of the railway’s proposal to develop the 21.5 km-3rd and 4th tracks between Chennai Beach and Athipattu. The Construction wing of Southern railway was entrusted with the task of completing the project. 

When the project was proposed in 2011, it was estimated at a cost of `150 crore. But, the works got stuck in land acquisition issue for several years.As the works did not progress in the Chennai Beach - Korukkupet stretch, the railways has taken up the additional track laying works in Korukkupet - Athipattu section, subsequently thrown open for traffic.

“Tracks have been laid and electrical poles also erected for the entire stretch. The ballast filling works are progressing in full swing at Royapuram, Old Washermanpet and Beach stations. The ballast tamping works and other wiring works, are likely to get completed before February next year,” said a senior official attached to the Construction wing of Southern railway. 

The Gummidipundi - Beach section handles suburban trains, passenger trains, express and goods trains. The trains had to compete with each other for getting green signal in both directions. Presently, Kakinada Port - Egmore Circar daily express train and Bhubaneswar - Puducherry Superfast Express, Bhagat Ki Kothi - Mannargudi weekly express, Manduadih - Rameswaram  Express, Ajmer - Rameswaram Humsafar Express, Jodhpur - Chennai Egmore Express and Shraddha Sethu weekly expresses, operate in the Gummidipundi - Egmore stretch. In addition, four nine car-suburban trains between Gummidipundi and Chengalpattu, pass through the stretch. 

The infrastructure augmentation is expected to reduce traffic congestion in Gummidipundi - Egmore, thereby reducing halt time of express trains bound to Egmore and enabling the railways to introduce additional suburban trains in the Gummidipundi - Beach section. 

On right track:

  • 4.2 km  Beach- Korukkupet 3rd, 4th line works moving at fast pace.

  • It was a part of the 21.5 km-3rd and 4th tracks between Chennai Beach and Athipattu.

  • Kakinada Port - Egmore Circar daily express train and seven weekly express including Bhubaneswar - Puducherry Superfast Express and Bhagat Ki Kothi - Mannargudi weekly pass through stretch.

  • Four nine-car suburban trains between Gummidipundi and Chengalpattu.

  • Circar express takes 2.3 hours to cover 76 km between Gummidipundi and Egmore.

