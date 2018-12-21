Home Cities Chennai

Is there a Control Combination for Jolly?

The regular year-end reflection on videogame can wait till next week, along with the guilt and regret of things left incomplete in the past year.

Published: 21st December 2018 10:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

CHENNAI : The regular year-end reflection on videogame can wait till next week, along with the guilt and regret of things left incomplete in the past year. I’ve decided that this week, it’s time to distract ourselves with games that carry the essence of some of the keywords of this holiday season — “jolly”, “merry, “cheer”. But identifying wholesome games isn’t an easy task.

After spending a few days raking through PlayStation demos and free-to-play PC platformers, I have concluded that almost all of these wholesome videogames are reprehensibly childish. It’s quite hard to find any of us enjoying games without the entrenched darkness in them. And it’s even harder to find a cheery game with a storyline that could captivate an older generation. What are the ingredients then, for a purely positive game?

For Organic, a game without sinister and ugly out-of-world creatures. Take the game Chuchel, for example — the main character is a cute furry circle with hands and legs running behind a berry. It is reminiscent of everyday things — leaves rustling, a ball bouncing, and an atmosphere fit to be in a happy baby’s dream.

The upward pointing arrow indicates a limited amount of progression. Cheery games shouldn’t make you happy through their unchallenging nature. Platformers seem to be the hack that’s made its way into this genre, and Celeste is one of the more demanding games — the unlimited lives are an indicator of the countless attempts you’ll have to make before clearing a level. But the progression in difficulty isn’t a mandate. Stardew Valley has cracked the combo code with a relaxing, smooth farming simulator packed with some good music as well. But that’s not all there is to the game.

Stardew Valley has a intimate connection with the day in the life of a young adult, the protagonist waking up one day out of choice in a farm, after leaving his soul-crushing corporate job. The X is for the inexplicable element of depth, some mystery, a complication to make us feel like it’s not just another teaser like Candy Crush. The list would go on to include some lesser known indie games — Catastronaut, Lightfall, Mulaka and many more. It’s on us to find them and celebrate with some wholesome fun.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp