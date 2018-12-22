Chennai to remain cloudy while delta, southern coasts receive rain 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city will remain cloudy through the day and outlying areas will receive light rains thanks to the low-pressure system over the Indian Ocean near Sri Lanka, according to the meteorological department.

"The low pressure system will bring rains to southern Tamil Nadu, Puducherrry and the Delta Regions," said N Puviarasan, director Agromet Advisory Service Unit, while addressing the press on Saturday afternoon.

Southern Coastal regions and certain areas in the delta regions are expected to get heavy rains over the next 24 hours.

"Rameshwaram and Pamban received 4cm and 3 cm of rain respectively in the last 24 hours," Puviarasan said.

With the low-pressure system likely to stay put, fishermen in Kanyakumari and Gulf of Mannar stretch have been advised not to venture into the sea till Sunday afternoon.