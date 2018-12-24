4-lane road to link OMR, Chengalpattu 

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Motorists heading to Chengalpattu and Tiruchy from the southern parts of Chennai will soon get relieved from the pain of inching through the slow-moving traffic on the Grand Southern Trunk Road during festivals and on weekends.

The National Highways department in the state has recently invited bids to widen the Thiruporur-Chengalpattu road into a four-lane stretch, which will provide an alternative route to Chengalpattu via the Old Mahabalipuram Road. The road project is to be funded by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH).

According to official sources, the existing 21-km road, which connects Chengalpattu with the OMR at Thiruporur, would be widened to 21 to 23 metres with the median at the centre at the cost of Rs 103.94 crore.

“Now motorists from Thuraipakkam, Sholinganallur, Thiruvanmiyur, Medavakkam, Pallikaranai and Neelankarai can reach Chengalpattu without entering Tambaram. Once the Chennai Airport-Chengalpattu elevated corridor works starts, the road would immensely benefit the motorists,” said an official

Besides, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has also invited bids to widen the existing 24.42-km two-lane road into four lanes between Natham and Thuvarankurichi under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I Feeder Route category. The project is estimated to cost Rs 333 crore.

The road is expected to decongest the Tiruchy-Madurai National Highways and provide an alternative route via Natham. The existing 44.3-km road from Madurai to Natham is being widened into four lanes at the cost of Rs 980 crore. The project includesa 7.3-km four-lane elevated bridge between Pandiyan Hotel junction and Chettikulam and widening of two lanes into four lanes from Chettikulam to Natham on the NH 785.

“On completion of the proposed roads, motorists from Tiruchy can reach the Alagar temple and Madurai via Natham without travelling to Melur. Besides, reducing the travel distance, the road would also decongest the Othakadai-Mattuthavani section,” added official sources.

The Natham-Thuvarankuruchi and Melur-Karaikudi road is designed with all advanced safety features.

“The road will be provided a vehicular underpass wherever necessary and will be designed for highest speed,” added sources.

The 19.6-km stretch on the Walajabad-Sunguvarchatram-Keelachery road will also be widened into four lanes at the cost of Rs 105.86 crore. The single-lane road from Elichur to Palur is also proposed to be widened into the intermediate road at an estimation of Rs 36 crore. “Land on both sides is available with the Highways department. The project will be taken soon after completing due procedures,” added official sources.