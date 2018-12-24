'Paatu ungal choice' in Motta Maadi Music, an evening you can't miss in Chennai!

Ayshvarya Narayanan By

Online Desk

How many of us would've wished that we had a space to jam together with our friends to our favourite tunes? For Chennaites, this wish is just a 'motta maadi' away. All thanks to Badhri Narayanan Seshadri, a sound engineer and an independent musician who developed the thought of 'Motta Maadi Music.' If you're in Chennai, you can't really miss this beautiful musical event!

Badhri began his journey with Motta Maadi Music in his terrace in January this year with just around 25 people in the first session. Now, over 300 people assemble at his terrace. "For me as an artist, it's an overwhelming response. People come here for positive vibes. I am really happy and I hope this grows even bigger," says Badhri.

Here, the audience decides what they want to sing and the band will play the background music for them. The first of a kind initiative lets everyone to just indulge in good music and truly enjoy singing without getting judged.

The recently held gig 'Superstar Rajinikanth night,' witnessed an attendance of close to 350 people, some even joined the party from the neighbour's terrace due to space constraint. Beginning with 'Oruvan Oruvan Mudhalali' song from Rajinikanth's Muthu film, the session had 55 songs in total. Think of a superstar hit and name it, they sang it! From peppy numbers like 'Thillana Thillana', 'Aasai Nooru Vagai', 'Marana Mass' to melodies like 'Sundari', 'Kannamma', the event could've not been any better for 'Thalaivar' fans. After spending 3 hours jamming in the terrace, the first thing that we did after returning home was to create a Thalaivar playlist and revisit all his golden hits.

The initiative started gaining popularity post their sessions on Ilaiyaraaja, AR Rahman and Kamal Haasan night. With zero paid promotions, all the fame that the team enjoys is only through word of mouth, which makes it even special. Their 'Kamal Haasan night' caught the eye of the 'Aandavar' himself.

Speaking about his experience of meeting Kamal Haasan, Badhri says, "I feel shy even now. I was dumbstruck meeting 'Thalaivar'. India's finest actor recognising 'Motta Maadi' is the best thing ever. I am glad that I met him and hugged him."

The overwhelming response to 'Motta Maadi Music' makes him feel more responsible. What began as just a session for people to enjoy good music, has now become a therapy session for some. "When people tell me that this event helps them to overcome depression and things of that sort, I feel more responsible that this place should be pure and hold to its vision. That's the only thing in my mind," says Badhri.

What happens to be the best compliment for Badhri is from a girl who overcame depression by attending all the musical nights, post-Ilaiyaraja gig. "At the end of the day, this is what matters to an artist and this is the biggest thing one can earn in his life, to bring someone out of the pain. I think I am doing it right and earning it. This is the best compliment ever, even bigger than Kamal Haasan's compliment," he exclaims.

If you spot a very enthusiastic person in the audience, be sure it's Badhri's mother Chitra. Truly age is just a number for her. While she goes around making sure all the guests are comfortable, Badhri's dad looks after the parking arrangements for the visitors. But one thing, they can't be any prouder than this. Bearing a big smile, his mom credits the success of the event to Badhri's friends. "You will find this even in Google search. We are very happy," says his dad Seshadri.

This is not a space for just amateur singers but it helps many independent artists to showcase their talent in front of a huge crowd. Bassist Vishwesh met Badhri for the first time during Ilaiyaraja night and then on, he became a part of the gig. Sharing his experience, he says, "We don't really prepare songs and play. It's decided on the spot. The crowd decides the songs. Sometimes I don't know the song and I will check with someone here and play. I've grown a lot as a musician." He thinks open terrace music is an amazing concept which is getting great recognition rightfully.

Talking about the journey, Badhri says the only challenge he faced was managing the traffic as the event is held in a residential area. As more people throng the place each time, Motta Maadi might get a new venue. "People are offering me places to host the event. But I had a sentiment that I should complete a year in my terrace before shifting elsewhere. We will take a call depending on the response we get from the original music session next month," he adds.

The first anniversary edition of Motta Maadi is set to be special as it will see the performance of independent musicians playing original music. The initiative was started with an aim to promote original musicians and provide them with space.

Expressing his disappointment that only Bangalore sees a lot of independent artists' performances, Badhri says it's time to celebrate all forms of music in Chennai as it is the place where legends like MSV, Ilaiyaraja and AR Rahman originated. "Most of the successful musicians are from south India. It's time to celebrate more music. Like film music, other forms of music also should get its due attention and space. I can't start a huge movement and change things but I will be a part of the change," he concludes.

Motta Maadi Music is an experience that a music lover cannot miss. Next event will happen in January. You can follow their Facebook page (www.facebook.com/MottaMaadiMusic) for more updates.