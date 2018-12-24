Home Cities Chennai

Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital data shows decrease in trauma deaths

In one year, mortality due to trauma and non-trauma cases at the Emergency Department of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here has come down, data shared by the hospital shows.

Published: 24th December 2018 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

The percentage of mortality due to trauma has dropped from 8.27 per cent in January to 2.84 per cent in November. Also, the percentage of mortality due to non-trauma cases has dropped from 5.51 per cent to 3.49 in November. 

The hospital implemented Tamil Nadu Accident and Emergency Care Initiative (TAEI) protocol this year. After implementation of TAEI, the hospital’s casualty ward has been restructured. The ‘108’ ambulance service has been integrated with TAEI.

When the ‘108’ call centre receives emergency calls, it immediately alerts the ambulances. The drivers of the ambulances through GPRS tracking system reach the spot and pick up the patient. Once the patient reaches the Emergency Department of RGGGH, he or she will be resuscitated if needed and then would be shifted to triage code zones, Red, Yellow and Green colour coded zones as per the emergency. Thus, the patient receives immediate care.

“After implementation of TAEI, mortality due to trauma and non-trauma cases has come down. Also, scuffle between the patients’ attenders and doctors also has come down,” said R Jayanthi, Dean, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

In January of the total 1,898 trauma cases received by the Emergency Department, 157 patients died, which is 8.27 per cent. “In November of the 1,724 cases, 49 patients succumbed to injuries, which is 2.84 per cent. Though there is a slight reduction in the number of cases in the subsequent months, there is a significant reduction in death rate,” she said.

When it comes to non-trauma cases, the death rate has come down from 5.51 per cent in January to 3.49 per cent in November. 

In January, of 4,133 cases, 228 deaths were reported,  which is 5.51 per cent. In November of 6,299 cases, 220 deaths were reported, the data show.

It may be noted that after the success of TAEI at RGGGH, the Health and Family Welfare Department extended it to many other government hospitals.

Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital

