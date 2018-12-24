Spinning his way to the top 

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : In every sportsman’s life comes a turning point. For Mohan Prasath, it was the decision to play in Chennai. Five years ago, he was a promising spinner in Coimbatore, doing well in whatever level of cricket he was playing. That’s when it dawned on him that to pursue excellence, he had to test himself at a more organised and higher grade.

Mohan plays for Karaikudi Kaalai in

Tamil Nadu Premier League

It was not a flying start. A 15-year-old then, Mohan started in the fourth division of the Chennai league. But, he has made smooth progress. A reliable member of first division outfit Youngstars these days, Mohan is making news for the Tamil Nadu under-23 team as well. The left-arm spinner’s match haul of 10 wickets was instrumental in their recent innings win against Assam in the CK Nayudu Trophy, which is just a rung below Ranji Trophy — India’s premier domestic competition.

“When I was in class 10, I played my first league match for DSS Club in the fourth division. I gained experience playing junior cricket and made it to the first division in the TNCA league. This is my second year for Youngstars. Last year, in six matches I took 34 wickets,” said the player who goes back to Coimbatore when he is not playing. “I am pleased with the way it’s going. I am improving with every game.”

It is important for budding cricketers to get used to the challenges of the shortest version of cricket, so that they don’t get branded as one dimensional. Other than recording impressive numbers in the longer format, Mohan has also ticked the T20 box. He plays for Karaikudi Kaalai in Tamil Nadu Premier League, which has become a stepping stone to the lucrative Indian Premier League for players from TN.

“I need to improve my fielding, batting and I am working on it. I have been playing for Karaikudi in the TNPL for the last three seasons and that experience has helped me improve my fitness level and polish my skills,’’ says the player.

K Srinivasan, the coach of Youngstars, thinks it is just a matter of time before Mohan graduates into first-class cricket and gets called up for senior Tamil Nadu duties. “He has a lot of consistency and mental strength. He can bowl in the right areas for long spells and has good variations. Last season at Youngstars, he played with the likes of (Test player) Hanuma Vihari and (established first-class players) Srikar Bharat and Ganesh Sathish and learnt a lot from them,” he says.