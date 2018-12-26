Home Cities Chennai

110-cm tall plastic tower of dreams

Harshanya is a puzzle lover and likes a good challenge.

Published: 26th December 2018 10:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By  Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Lego blocks — the tiny plastic bricks — have been inspiring young minds to think about innovative designs for decades. In another attempt to inspire the builders of tomorrow and encourage creative thinking, Landmark hosted the fourth edition of its LEGO Championship in the city. Harshanya Shankar, a 10-year-old, bagged the champion title after she built the tallest Lego tower — measuring 110 centimeters — in the finale held on December 16.

Talking to CE, the class 5 student shares, “I was extremely thrilled and excited to be part of the competition. I didn’t expect to win, so it was quite an interesting experience.”Incidentally, the youngster’s parents are architects.

Her mother, Sumitha Shankar, gushes, “She has been designing and building with Legos since she was four years old. Every time we go to Landmark, or any other store, she doesn’t come out without buying a Lego set. So, it wasn’t really a surprise that she designed that tall tower. That being said, she also put in a lot of effort. In fact, she practiced at home several times before the event.”

Harshanya is a puzzle lover and likes a good challenge. “The racks in my house are filled with Legos. In a way, I think my parents being architects helped me,” says Harshanya, who is fond of the Lego Friends sets. 

The class 5 student has also won the chance of visiting the famous Legoland in Dubai. “I am looking forward to having fun in the water park. I was casually browsing the Internet to read up about Legos and found about the Legoland theme park. Since then, it has been a dream for me to visit the place...now it has come true,” she says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp