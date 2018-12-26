Chasing her dreams of design

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Shweta Giria, a homemaker-turned-entrepreneur, ventured into the fashion industry earlier this March. She set up her 1,500 sq ft boutique called Type The Multi Designer Store in Khader Nawaz Khan Road, Nungambakkam.Born and raised in Ahmedabad, Shweta has been living in Chennai with her husband and two kids for the last ten years. CE met Shweta to learn more about her other interests and aspirations. Excerpts from the interview.

Shweta keeps up-to-date with the local and

global fashion trends to stay relevant

What is your idea of fashion?

I’m a BCom graduate. I had no idea about fashion until I set up my store. However, it’s a market that requires one to constantly stay updated and follow trends on a daily basis. For that matter, I am not a shopaholic either. Now I keep track of launches and new designers in town, on social media regularly.

Having stayed in this city for a long time now, I can predict what goes well in the market. Our Chennaiites prefer traditional over western styles when compared to other metros.

How does your designer store stand out?

We’ve curated Indo-Western wear from 25 aspiring designers across India. The collection will be changed every 45 days to offer a variety to the crowd.Considering this area is the fashion hub, we believe in having higher footfall and walk-ins. Convincing the designers was challenging, as everybody prefers a well-known store compared to a new one in town. Our garments are pocket-friendly.

Describe your preference for clothing and designs?

In our custom, we get varieties of saris — from Benarasi to Kanjivaram — as gifts in our wedding trousseau. I like dressing appropriately for different occasions. When it comes to my personal style or the styles I promote at my store, I’d always keep it minimalistic and less-cluttered.

What are your other interests?

I’m a movie buff. From motivational talks to workshops, I’d keep track of anything new happening in the city. If it intrigues my curiosity then I wouldn’t mind attending these sessions and educating myself.

How did the shift from homemaker to an entrepreneur happen?

I enjoyed being a homemaker for 17 years. After my children grew up I had free time and decided to use it wisely.My husband mainly pushed me to start this store. My goals are small and I don’t have big ambitions as such.I’ve just started and there’s a lot to see. I have simple beliefs and big dreams.

What is your favourite travel destination?

London. I believe women need to take at least a three-day break once in three months.