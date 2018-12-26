New traffic regulation at airport from today

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Commuters to the airport be warned. The pick-up and drop points at both domestic and international terminals of Chennai Airport will not be the same from today.In a bid to reduce the time taken to enter and exit the airport, and ease the congestion in front of the international and domestic terminals at Chennai airport, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) will put in place a revised traffic pattern which will be in effect from 11 am, today.

AAI will provide separate access to departure and arrival levels in both domestic and international terminals. The vehicles in the departure level will have to drop passengers and exit the airport, and will not have access to parking facility both in domestic and international terminals. However, the hitch will be for those picking up passengers from the airport as there is a separate pick-up lane earmarked for private vehicles and cab aggregator Ola. The commercial vehicles will not have access to the pick-up lane; they have been slotted the parking lanes at the airport. Passengers will have to walk down to the parking lane to get access to the commercial vehicles.

Similarly, vehicles in the pick-up lanes cannot use the parking lanes, Chennai airport director G Chandramouli said.The time allowed for vehicles in front of the terminal will be a minimum required time. However, 10 minutes free time from entry to exit of toll booths will continue. A penalty will be imposed on vehicles parking (pick-up /drop) in front of the terminal more than the reasonable time.

The pick-up will be permitted in front of the terminal building only for private vehicles, and except authorised cab aggregator Ola, commercial vehicles are not allowed. The vehicle parking charges will remain the same. However, the charges will be revised shortly after the new traffic flow is established satisfactorily.

The new traffic plan was to be introduced in May this year, but it was delayed because the parking contractor who was also in-charge of collecting entry fee for vehicles defaulted and had to be terminated.