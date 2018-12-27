Home Cities Chennai

Trains in Chennai-Gummidipoondi section to be cancelled for 4 days

The Chennai-Gummidipoondi locals leaving Chennai at 12.15 am and Gummidipoondi at 2.45 am will be fully cancelled on Friday.

Published: 27th December 2018 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Railways

Image of Southern Railways used for representational purposes only. (Photo | File)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has cancelled train services between Chennai and Gummidipoondi section from December 27 to 30 in view of the engineering works between Korukkupet and Tiruvottriyur. 
According to a release, the Gummidipoondi-Chennai local train leaving Gummidipoondi at 2.45 pm will be cancelled on Thursday. The Dhanbad - Alleppey, which left Dhanbad on December 25, will be stopped at Ennore for about 90 minutes. 

The Gummidipoondi-Chennai local leaving Gummidipoondi at  9.50 am, 10.50 am, 11.20 am, and 12.55 am and Sullurupetta-Chennai local train leaving Sullurupetta at 10 am, 11.15 am, and 12 pm, will not stop at Tiruvottriyur. The Bitragunda - Chennai passenger leaving Bitragunda at 5.15 am will also skip Tiruvottriyur. 

The Chennai-Gummidipoondi locals leaving Chennai at 12.15 am and Gummidipoondi at 2.45 am will be fully cancelled on Friday. The Dhanbad-Alleppey, which left Dhanbad on December 26, will be delayed at Ennore for about 90 minutes.  In addition, 14 EMU trains passing via Tiruvottriyur station on December 28 will be delayed by about 10 minutes each.

Similarly, on Saturday and Sunday locals towards Chennai will be delayed for 10 minutes and select train services will be cancelled. All express trains in the Chennai-Gummidipundi section will also be regulated by 10 to 90 minutes for the two days.

High-speed trial run
Chennai: The Commissioner of Railway Safety will inspect the newly electrified broad gauge line between Karur and the Salem Railway station on Friday. A statement said that a high-speed trial run will also be conducted

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Southern Railway Chennai Gummidipoondi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp