Trains in Chennai-Gummidipoondi section to be cancelled for 4 days

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has cancelled train services between Chennai and Gummidipoondi section from December 27 to 30 in view of the engineering works between Korukkupet and Tiruvottriyur.

According to a release, the Gummidipoondi-Chennai local train leaving Gummidipoondi at 2.45 pm will be cancelled on Thursday. The Dhanbad - Alleppey, which left Dhanbad on December 25, will be stopped at Ennore for about 90 minutes.

The Gummidipoondi-Chennai local leaving Gummidipoondi at 9.50 am, 10.50 am, 11.20 am, and 12.55 am and Sullurupetta-Chennai local train leaving Sullurupetta at 10 am, 11.15 am, and 12 pm, will not stop at Tiruvottriyur. The Bitragunda - Chennai passenger leaving Bitragunda at 5.15 am will also skip Tiruvottriyur.

The Chennai-Gummidipoondi locals leaving Chennai at 12.15 am and Gummidipoondi at 2.45 am will be fully cancelled on Friday. The Dhanbad-Alleppey, which left Dhanbad on December 26, will be delayed at Ennore for about 90 minutes. In addition, 14 EMU trains passing via Tiruvottriyur station on December 28 will be delayed by about 10 minutes each.

Similarly, on Saturday and Sunday locals towards Chennai will be delayed for 10 minutes and select train services will be cancelled. All express trains in the Chennai-Gummidipundi section will also be regulated by 10 to 90 minutes for the two days.

High-speed trial run

Chennai: The Commissioner of Railway Safety will inspect the newly electrified broad gauge line between Karur and the Salem Railway station on Friday. A statement said that a high-speed trial run will also be conducted