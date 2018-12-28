Home Cities Chennai

Tamil Nadu plastic ban: Hotels cite lack of alternatives, seek relief

The association has appealed to be kept out of the ban’s ambit at least for a period of six months, so that they can find environmentally friendly alternatives to pack food.

Published: 28th December 2018 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

plastic ban, banned, maharashtra plastic ban

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the government agreed to reconsider exempting plastic-coated paper cups from the ban, which will come into effect on January 1,  the Tamil Nadu Hotels Association has appealed for a similar relaxation. It wants food grade plastic covers to be out of the purview of the ban. It has claimed that the hotel industry would “face a lot of problem” in packaging food, especially liquids. 

The association has appealed to be kept out of the ban’s ambit at least for a period of six months so that they can find environmentally friendly alternatives to pack food. It is to be noted that the government announced the impending ban as early as in July. “Takeaway sales comprise a significant portion of our business, and that will be affected,” says president of TNHA Venkada Subbu.

“We are yet to find a suitable and cost-effective alternative. So we are appealing to the government to show some leniency and exempt aluminium foil pouches from the ban,” says Subbu. TNHA, which has about 10,000 members in the State, has alleged that the ban was being implemented in a hurry, without creating enough alternatives to plastics.   

“Plastics have been used to package food for decades, we cannot find pocket-friendly alternatives to it in just six months,” says M Ravi, president of Chennai Hotels Association. Though bags made of cornstarch and banana fibre are available in the market, their cost is high and production is limited, claims Ravi.

Adverse impact
M Ravi, president of Chennai Hotels Association, says without plastics, packaging fee could amount to 25-30 per cent of a customer’s bill 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu plastic ban Hotels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp