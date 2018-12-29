534 newly enrolled lawyers fined Rs 1000 each for ‘noisy celebrations’

T S Sekaran By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, has imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 each, on 534 students of law, who had enrolled themselves as advocates and caused a lot of disturbance to the members of the general public, on December 21 last.

The reason for the imposition of the penalty is that they had indulged in unwanted and unnecessary noisy celebrations affecting normalcy on NSC Bose Road, the arterial road in Esplanade of the city on that day.

They had blindly violated the conditions stipulated in Form ll submitted by the candidates while enrollment and the oath they had undertaken before the enrollment panel.“For such conduct, we could have imposed heavy costs or suspended their enrollment at least for two months or referred the matter to the disciplinary committee.

But, we do not want to do so as our intention is not to punish but to correct their behaviour. At the same time, we hope that all the 534 candidates can pay at least a sum of Rs 1,000 towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the Gaja cyclone affected,” a communication from the council said. It, however, said that it is not mandatory, but only discretionary.

The communication made it clear that in case of any violation of Form ll or the oath in future, the violators will be subjected to the disciplinary proceedings of the committee, with an interim order of suspension. No mercy will be shown, it added.