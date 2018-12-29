Home Cities Chennai

534 newly enrolled lawyers fined Rs 1000 each for ‘noisy celebrations’

They had blindly violated the conditions stipulated in Form ll  submitted by the candidates while enrollment and the oath they had undertaken before the enrollment panel.

Published: 29th December 2018 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

By T S Sekaran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, has imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 each, on 534 students of law, who had enrolled themselves as advocates and caused a lot of disturbance to the members of the general public, on December 21 last.

The reason for the imposition of the penalty is that they had indulged in unwanted and unnecessary noisy celebrations affecting normalcy on NSC Bose Road, the arterial road in Esplanade of the city on that day.

They had blindly violated the conditions stipulated in Form ll  submitted by the candidates while enrollment and the oath they had undertaken before the enrollment panel.“For such conduct, we could have imposed heavy costs or suspended their enrollment at least for two months or referred the matter to the disciplinary committee.

But, we do not want to do so as our intention is not to punish but to correct their behaviour. At the same time, we hope that all the 534 candidates can pay at least a sum of Rs 1,000 towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the Gaja cyclone affected,” a communication from the council said. It, however, said that it is not mandatory, but only discretionary.

The communication made it clear that in case of any violation of Form ll or the oath in future, the violators will be subjected to the disciplinary proceedings of the committee, with an interim order of suspension. No mercy will be shown, it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bar Council of Tamil Nadu lawyers fined

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp