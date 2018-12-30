Chennai Corporation: Handover banned plastic items at ward offices

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the plastic ban in the State all set to kick in from new year, residents of the city have been asked to surrender all banned plastic items at their respective Corporation Ward Offices on Monday. This includes plastic cups, sheets, straws and bags, according to a release from the civic body.

This decision to collect all banned plastic items comes after Corporation Commissioner D Karthikeyan met with officers from all corporation departments on Saturday regarding implementation of the plastic ban in the city.

Special teams which will include the zonal officer, engineer, health officer, tahsildar, assistant commissioner of police have also been formed to seize banned plastic items from consumers, sellers and hoarders. These banned plastic items which are seized from residences and commercial places will be used to lay tar roads in the city.

The corporation will continue with its plastic ban awareness programs and has requested its citizens to switch to eco friendly alternatives such as cloth bags, paper cups and straws.