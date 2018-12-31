Home Cities Chennai

Chennai hospitals brace for emergencies on New Year Eve

Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As Chennaiites gear up to welcome the New Year, government hospitals have kept medical teams ready, to treat patients in case of emergencies during New Year celebrations.

Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, Stanley Medical College Hospital and Royapettah Government Hospital, have assigned additional duty doctors in all specialities especially, orthopaedics.

Neurosurgeons and general medicine specialists have also been kept on standby. At Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, doctors at the Emergency Ward will be kept on alert. Also, doctors from all specialities will be posted on special duty, said a senior doctor at the hospital.

“To treat the patients, we have kept a medical team ready, with specialists including an orthopaedic, neurosurgeon and general medicine, along with paramedical staff and other workers. The team will be ready from the afternoon of December 31 to January 1,” said Dr P Vasanthamani, Dean, Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

Vasanthamani also said at Royapettah, a special ward has been set up in the Trauma block with 10 beds and specialists kept on standby.

According to Health Department officials, 108 ambulances will also be stationed at important points in and around Chennai, to attend to emergencies during New Year celebrations.

