IIT-M start-ups focus on electric vehicle market

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The electric vehicle (EV) market is set to grow in a big way owing to the ambitious plans of the automakers and the initiatives of the Central government. Major automobile companies have ventured into building electric vehicles and the start-ups at IIT Madras’s Incubation Cell (IITMIC) are leaving no stone unturned to cash in on the opportunity.

There is a growing legion of innovative start-ups that are working on various aspects to make the electric vehicle sector grow in the country and the start-ups at IITMIC are not lagging behind.

At least six start-ups in IITMIC through their technological innovations have geared up to boost the electric vehicle revolution in the country. The six start-ups are working on different aspects such as battery, mobility solutions, data analytics and much more to provide a much necessary support to the country’s electric vehicle sector.

One such start-up working in the sector is Grinntech Motors & Services Pvt Ltd. The start-up founded by Puneet Jain and Nikhlesh Mishra is mainly working on building battery management systems for lithium battery packs and doing electro-mechanical packaging of lithium battery packs. The start-up has attracted interest of major companies. “Our aim is to provide low-cost and efficient battery solutions to the EV makers in our country,” said Puneet.

Another start-up working in the sector is Pi Beam Labs Private Limited. The company is into manufacturing variants of electric and solar run three-wheelers, which will be used to move goods and passengers for private and public work space applications. “Our target is to provide an eco-friendly vehicle for the e-commerce industry through which they can do their product delivery work efficiently,” said Visakh Sasikumar, one of the founders of the company.

Even IIT Madras’s Incubation Cell is also encouraging start-ups to work in the sector by providing them all kinds of necessary support.