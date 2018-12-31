Poisoning suspected as stray dogs drop dead near gated community

Samuel Merigala By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents of ‘Sare Meadowville’, a gated community near Singaperumal Koil, have been witnessing recurring incidents of dog deaths and suspect that strays living there, are being poisoned by locals with the help of the security guards of their community. Residents claim at least 20 dogs have died in the last one year alone.

The latest victims are four of ‘Brownie’s three-week-old puppies who were found dead in different places of the gated community this week. “The puppies were very healthy when they were born but they stopped feeding properly,” said Prawin Karthick, a resident, suggesting the puppies were poisoned.

The condition of Brownie, the mother, has also deteriorated over the last week. “While the puppies died in a few days after they stopped feeding, Brownie is barely alive and refusing to eat,” Karthick said, fearing Brownie too will meet the fate her puppies did.

The necks of the all dead puppies were found to be bloated, and residents claim that this is consistent with the previous victims.

“Our street alone witnessed over 10 dead dogs in the last few months. It is not natural. Someone is definitely lacing their food with poison,” said another resident, explaining that the older dogs are smart enough to avoid laced food but the puppies fall prey to it.

The suspicions of the residents have settled over the security guards of the gated community who are often allegedly seen kicking, chasing the dogs away. “The locals also hate the dogs because they disturb their cattle,” a resident said. The security personnel however, have repeatedly denied their involvement.

However, on account of living in a gated community, around six kilometres from the GST road, residents are dependent on the security personnel for their safety and haven’t gone to the police with their suspicions. “Our situation has prevented us from going to the police but we would be very grateful if an animal welfare organisation intervenes on our behalf,” said Karthick.