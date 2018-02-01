CHENNAI: In a horrific act, nine mongrel puppies were allegedly beaten to death by a 35-year-old drunk man at a construction site at Anakaputhur in the wee hours on Monday. Residents of Avvai Street, Venkateshwara Nagar in Anakaputhur found nine puppies, all one-and-a-half-months old, dead around the construction site on the street on Monday morning.

“I had returned from work after my night shift and was searching for the puppies when I found one of them dead with an injury on its head. I first thought it was bitten by some other dog. As I walked around the site, I found eight more pups dead in a similar manner. Locals said a man identified as Guna had beaten them to death as they were whining,” a resident of Venkateshwara Nagar who filed a complaint with the police told Express.

Guna, who lives in the area, used to supply milk from his cows to all households. “On Sunday, he came drunk and found the puppies wailing, so he allegedly beat them to death. A day later, when the locals reacted in shock and horror, Guna chose to stay mum,” he pointed out.

Based on the complaint at the Sankar Nagar police, an FIR was filed on Wednesday under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960 and IPS sections 428, 429 and 268. Guna is absconding.

In all, 11 puppies were born in that litter, of which two died of sickness recently. Locals used to feed the dog and the puppies.

“The owner of the construction site allowed the dog and the pups to stay in the site. Usually, I would feed them before going to office for my night shift. I did the same on Sunday night and was shocked to find them all dead on Monday morning,” he added.