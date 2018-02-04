CHENNAI: CavinKare Pvt Ltd and National NGO Ability Foundation on Saturday honoured six people with disabilities with various awards. The awards conceived and curated by CK Ranganathan, chief managing director, CavinKare Pvt Ltd and Jayshree Raveendran, founder, Ability Foundation, bring into limelight the achievements of disabled individuals who have triumphed over colossal barriers in pursuit of their dreams.

The award for eminence (cash prize `2 lakh) was given to Mahantesh Gattivalappa Kivadasannavar. Through his trust Samarthanam, he has empowered many visually impaired, disabled and marginalised.

The mastery award (cash prize `1 lakh)was presented to Raju Rameshwar Uprad, Gauri Shekar Gadgil, Jasmina Khanna and Roshan Jawad Shaikh.

The CavinKare Ability Special Recognition Award is an honorary award that carries a citation and a trophy. It was given to Sruti Mohapatra, who founded Swabhiman, a disability information and resource centre.

Celebrities including rapper Blaze and dancer Vineeth performed at the function.