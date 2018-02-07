CHENNAI: In a world where not everybody has the privilege to be educated and employed, Mukti Foundation has stepped in to open up doors of opportunities. They recently started a skill development programme at its premises, along with Equitas, since the beginning of this month.

“I have seen that today many are unable to complete their education due to reasons like financially unstable backgrounds. This further leads to unemployment and other problems. Our initiative is to help them get the necessary skills for employment,” explains Meena Dadha, chairperson, Mukti Foundation. Meena’s belief in vocational training for the betterment of human development, both economically and socially, is what led her to start such a programme.

Mukti, which was founded three decades ago, to provide free artificial limbs and calipers to amputees and those affected by polio, has conducted several camps, seminars and awareness programmes in different parts of the world in the past.

Their vocational training provides a course for electricians and plumbers. “We only have two courses at the moment, but we have plans to add more, based on how it goes. We may also start a new building subsequently,” Meena shared.

Sathyanarayanan D, deputy general manager, Equitas Development Initiative Trust, has been helping Mukti find and assign students to these classes. He said, “We have been relocating and rehabilitating pavement dwellers from within the city into houses. We pay the initial six months’ rent and provide them with their supplies. And these kids who have started classes here are from these houses.” The electrician class has a total of eight students at the moment and will be adding a few more in the near future.

Savari Raj, who teaches students the basics and nuances of electric classes, said that the course is set for three months and will see other instructors coming to teach them in more detail. “The initial classes will focus on life skills like safety and first aid. It is necessary that they learn all this so that they can flourish,” he said.

“I had to drop out of school after Class 10 because of some problems. And I am so happy we joined this class. It has been only a week but we have been taught so much and so well,” said Ram, one of the students.

While Ram was called and given the opportunity to join these classes, Maneesh, another student from the north, came in search of these classes on his own. “I have been learning about all the different equipment and I try and learn as much as possible from these classes, so that I can even go back and work in my own place,” said Maneesh.