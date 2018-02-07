CHENNAI: The Kancheepuram Green School Movement, a brainchild of the Isha Project Greenhands (PGH) was launched at Jaigopal Garodia School in Tambaram on Tuesday.

This campaign by the Isha Foundation aims to plant more than four lakh saplings in Kancheepuram district and according to a release from the organisation, 4,24,297 saplings have been produced by children during the first year of the project through school nurseries.

The Green School Movement grew out of the PGH’s vision to initiate plant nurseries in schools. The PGH has involved school children from 2,212 schools in Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruchy, Krishnagiri, Salem,Villupuram and Pondicherry to produce and plant more than 35 Lakh saplings.

The PGH has trained students from National Green Corps/Eco Clubs in 226 schools in seedling production and plantation activities for a period of six months and aims to offers environmental education as an experience rather than a curriculum.

The launch of Green School Movement was presided over by N Gowri, headmistress of Jaigopal Garodia National Higher Secondary School, District Eco Coordinator Loganathan and Swami Rabhya, Green School Movement Coordinator, Project GreenHands.