The family members of PH Pandian handing over `5 lakh towards establishment of Tamil Chair at Harvard University to K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture (fourth right) in Chennai on Wednesday

CHENNAI: A sum of `5 lakh has been donated towards the establishment of the ‘Sangam Tamil Chair’ in the Department of South Asian Studies at the Harvard University, in memory of the late Professor Cynthia Pandian, former Vice-Chancellor of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University on Wednesday.

The family members of the late Cynthia Pandian have made the contribution, said PH Aravindh Pandian, Additional Advocate General of Tamil Nadu, in a letter to K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture. Cynithia Pandian was also the vice-chairman of the Tamil Nadu State Council of Higher Education, a winner of Fullbright Scholarship from the US and recipient of Indo-Canadian Women and Development Fellowship from the Canadian International Development Agency.

She was the wife of PH Pandian, senior advocate and former Speaker of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.