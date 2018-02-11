CHENNAI: A man posing himself as an Income-Tax officer who visited the house of J Deepa, niece of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, at T Nagar here early on Saturday morning, gave the police the slip when they were questioning him. He is still absconding, according to police.

The real-life drama, resembling the plot of a recent Tamil flick which features fake CBI officials conducting searches, began around 5.30 am and lasted almost four hours. With tricks getting exposed, the man who identified himself as Mitesh Kumar, ran away even as police were questioning him.

The person allegedly claimed that he had arrived early to make sure nobody leaves the premises and a posse of I-T officers would come later on. He had even shown fake search warrants and an identity card. Deepa’s husband K Madhavan, who was in the house with a few workers, had initially cooperated with the con-man, but eventually called the police when he suspected foul play.

Cops on the lookout

Special teams under three Assistant Commissioners formed to nab the person (in pic)