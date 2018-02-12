CHENNAI:Sri Ahobila Math, Tiruvallur, will celebrate the 750th birth anniversary of Swami Vedanta Desikan, as Sri Malola Vidwat Sadas. A three-day congregation (sadas) of distinguished scholars will be held on Rahasya-traya-sara, with special reference to Sarabodhini, from Feb 12-14.

It will be conducted by the 46th Jeeyar of Sri Ahobila Math, Srivan Satakopa Sri Ranganatha Yateendra Maha-desikan. Senior vidwans will present key messages from Rahasya-traya-sara. A parayanam (recital) of Swami Desikan’s Sri Paduka Sahasram will be held at Sri Veeraraghava Swamy temple, Tiruvallur on Feb 13.

Swami Desikan was a saint, philosopher, poet, and dramatist. He is considered as the incarnation of the sacred bell of Lord Venkateswara. He was also an ardent follower of Ramanuja’s Visistadvaitasiddhantha. He is the author of Sri Sthothra Nidhi, Rahasya Granthams, Sri Desika Prabandham, Kavyams and so on.

Sri Ahobila Math arranges lectures by eminent scholars every month on the sravana, the birth star of Swamy Desikan, at some of its branches. The Tiruvallur branch has been holding special discourses every month, which will conclude with his 750th birth anniversary to be celebrated in September.



