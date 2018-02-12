CHENNAI:The Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University is organising The 82nd Thri Moorthi Siva Jayanti celebrations at Valluvar Kottam, Nungambakkam, from February 8 to 14. Various programmes are being held to prepare for Maha Sivaratri celebrations set to take place on February 13.

For the whole week, the events will start at 8 am with Amarnath darshan and will go on till 8 pm. The day starts by offering darshan to Amarnath. Devi darshanas and Kailasams are mandatory rituals that take place around 6 pm. Various scholars and high-profile priests will participate in the programmes.

“It is surprising to see school students and youngsters take part with the same enthusiasm as elders,” said Balasubramanian, event organiser and member, Brahma Kumaris.

Various events like Thirunangaigal, classes for school students(10th ,11th and 12th) to cope with exam fear, tension relief sessions, classes on the art of ageing gracefully and sessions for instilling confidence in people with disabilities are being conducted by experts. Dhyanams and contemplation classes are highlight events. A replica of the ice-cold Shiva Linga formed in Amarnath and 12 other Shiva Lingas are on display. All visitors will receive prasadam.