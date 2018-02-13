CHENNAI: An absconding dreaded gangster whose 'gala' birthday bash helped the city police nab over 70 history-sheeters at gun point surrendered before police here today, a senior official said.

"Binu surrendered before police today," Assistant Commissioner of Police, SRMC, K Kannan told PTI.

Binu was one of the persons who managed to flee the spot when police made a midnight swoop last week among the partying rowdies after being tipped off by another history-sheeter who was on his way to the birthday bash.

The images from the 'gala event' had showed Binu cutting a cake with a machete.

Kannan said two more persons were still absconding and that a search was on to nab them.

The city police had arrested 75 history-sheeters at gun-point after raiding the birthday party of Binu, wanted in cases of alleged murder and extortion among others.

The police personnel went in private vehicles to avoid detection.

The revellers were caught off-guard on seeing the policemen and tried to flee the spot.

However, they were nabbed at gun-point by the raiding teams while locals kept in the loop by the police about the operation, caught hold of those who managed to sneak into the village.

The arrested history-sheeters were wanted in cases like murder, attempt to murder and robbery.

Weapons such as machetes, knives and sickles, besides 60 expensive mobile phones were seized from those who were nabbed.

Seven cars and 45 two-wheelers were also seized from the spot.