For some, February 14 is a day to celebrate romance. For others, it’s a day to drink and forget about the person who didn’t text/call back. For the rest, however, it’s simply a Wednesday. Whether you’re celebrating a recent engagement, staying in for a homemade meal, or dumping his linen shirts out of your balcony, our columnist Saumya Chawla has got your wardrobe needs covered. Don’t forget to tag us in all your photos. Happy Valentine’s Day!

For brunch

Keep it casual. “Men can pick a nice floral shirt. Pair it with crisp white linen trousers and a neat pair of moccasins,” shares Ashwin. While he says that Zara and H&M pack a few trendy numbers, Ashwin has the luxury of creating his clothes as per his preferences. Being a designer definitely has its perks! The lovely ladies can lean towards pastel shades, and we don’t just mean pink. Seafoam and mint have been around for a while, and definitely aren’t going anywhere for the foreseeable future. Whites are always a safe bet as long as you stay away from red wine.

Lingerie lovers

We are still not completely over wearing lingerie as ‘outerwear’, and Valentine’s Day is the perfect occasion to slip into that slinky satin. Bonus points if it has some lace. Think Sex and the City meets Chrissy Teigen. Pair it with a simple strand of pearls and kitten heels. Watch ‘em jaws drop!

For adventure sports

You’re in luck if you like romance with a healthy dose of adrenaline.

City-based fashion designer and stylist Prajanya Anand shares her secret: “Slip into a pair of Decathlon tights. The reflector highlights make your legs look stunning and accentuate all the curves in the right places.” Pair this with a fun sports bra and an oversized mesh tee, and you’re ready. We approve.

Staying in?

Maybe your boo and you want to avoid the crowds and cosy up indoors with a delicious homecooked meal. While this sounds like an A+ plan, we beg you to ditch the denim. You’re at home and there is no need to (secretly) unbutton your pants to let your food baby breathe. And no, this does not mean you put on the ratty old PJs you wear each time he has ever stayed over. Wear a cosy jumpsuit, or perhaps a cashmere sweater as soft as butter. Bring out the overalls, and thank us later!

Boycot Love

Love is beautiful, angels play the harp and sing to the skies each time you see your partner. Yes, we know. But sometimes, love hurts and bleeds too. We understand your need to go out and drink like a fish because it is mid-week and well, you’re boycotting the hallmark holiday. Don’t worry, we’ve got you. Channel your inner Lana Del Rey and send a (strong) message with boots, a bomber jacket, and accents of leather. Pair it up with a classic Galaad clutch, and you’re ready to conquer.

Dinner dates

So your sweetheart and you are going to a cliché candle-lit romantic dinner date. You can’t take your eyes off the little red dress in your wardrobe that is staring at you, telling you, ‘Pick me’. STOP! Our panel strongly agrees that you should break away from the cliché V-Day colours. “Wearing red is so passé! I’d prefer deep burgundies for an evening event,” says ace designer Ashwin Thiyagarajan. If there was ever a time to wear cranberry and jewel tones, Valentine’s Day would be it. Think about sparkly sequins and lots of lace.

Make-Up Quickies

Lipstick to last through all the make-out sessions: Kat Von D

Go-to palette: Huda Beauty Dessert Dusk - One burgundy smokey eye to go, please!

Spoil yourself with: Glossier Haloscope Highlighters and unlimited mani/pedis

Favourite setting spray? Smashbox Photo Finish Water

Spoil your man with: Sterling Silver Cufflinks & artisinal coffee