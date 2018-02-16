Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam after unveiling the portrait of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa at the party headquarters in the city. | Express

CHENNAI: The Amma Peravai of the AIADMK on Thursday urged Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam to take steps to unveil a statue and portrait of the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in Parliament complex in New Delhi. Her statue should be unveiled in Tamil Nadu Assembly complex too, it said. A resolution to this effect was adopted at a meeting in which Palaniswami and Panneerselvam participated.

A few days ago, a portrait of Jayalalithaa was unveiled in Tamil Nadu Assembly hall amid protest from opposition parties.

Another resolution urged both leaders to take steps to name the AIADMK headquarters as ‘Amma Anbu Maaligai’.

The meeting also decided that Amma Peravai would conduct weddings of 70 couples hailing from poor families and organise a youth festival with the participation of over 10,000.

Besides, a rekla race would be conducted. Also, national, state and district-level sports events would be organised to mark the 70th birth anniversary of Jayalalithaa.