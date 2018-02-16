CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday described as a blatant lie the allegation of Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan that Tamil Nadu has become a breeding ground for terrorists.

When asked about the allegation of Radhakrishnan made at Coimbatore on Wednesday, Panneerselvam said “This allegation is a blatant lie. The only State where law and order is being maintained well is Tamil Nadu. The State has been a haven of peace. You can come to this decision just by comparing what is happening in many other States.”

On the reports that the State would be losing huge funds under the 15th Finance Commission, he said “Already, Tamil Nadu is yet to get certain percentage of funds due from the 13th and 14th Finance Commissions. Reduction of funds for Tamil Nadu has been done on a single reason that the State is a developed one. Tamil Nadu is progressing on all parametres and as an incentive for this, Centre should allocate due share of tax revenue to Tamil Nadu. We have made our demand in this regard.”

Questioned whether the State government would consider the suggestions by DMK for improving the financial position of State-owned transport corporations, he said “Stalin could have implemented these measures when DMK was in power between 2006-11 since only during that the period debt burden of transport corporations had increased. I wonder how this wisdom dawned for Stalin now. The late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had set right many issues faced by the transport corporations and made them service-oriented ones.”

Responding to a question as to whether Tamil Nadu would continue its comprehensive health insurance scheme since the Central government had also announced a similar scheme, Panneerselvam said “For the first time in the history of the country, Tamil Nadu launched the Chief Minister’s health insurance scheme. We will continue to implement it in full swing.”

Answering a query, Panneerselvam said Amma canteens were opened not to earn revenue, but to serve the poor and the needy. The scheme will continue to be implemented.