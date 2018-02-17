CHENNAI: The decomposed body of a 47-year-old private call taxi driver was recovered from his car at Selaiyur on Thursday, two days after he allegedly went missing. Police said Mohammed Rahoop Raheem Razak Ali, a native of Aruppukottai, had gone for work around 8.30 am on February 13.

“Around 4 pm on Thursday, Selaiyur Police were informed by locals that a car had been abandoned for the last two days and foul smell had started to emanate from it. Police who rushed to the spot found the decomposed body of a man in the driver’s seat, who was identified as Razak,” the investigation officer said.

The victim’s brother, L Thasthagir Ahmed, told Express, “Razak spoke to his family on Tuesday. On Wednesday, when his wife tried to call him, it went unanswered. She believed he was driving. He did not call back. Around 5 pm on Thursday, she received a call saying her husband’s body was found in the car,” he said. Thasthagir said Razak had moved to Chennai seven years ago and was working as a call taxi driver. “He would visit his family once a month for at least three days. But he had some health complications,” Ahmed added.

Since the car was found in a vacant land near a private college where college buses would be parked, police suspect Razak should have been there to take rest. He had turned the air conditioner on and slept in the car leading to death by suffocation.

On Thursday, the body was shifted to the Government Hospital, Chromepet, for postmortem. A case has been registered and investigation is on.